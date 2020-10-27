Early voting begins in DC

The University of the District of Columbia is just one of six super voter centers across the city.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Early voting began in DC Tuesday.

“I wanted to be able to vote and make sure that my counted,” said early voter, Katherine Holzer.”

Holzer is just one of several voters who participated in early voting at the University of the District of Columbia.

The university is just one of six super vote centers across the district. Other super vote centers include Capital One Area and National Park.

“However, you believe, you need to vote,” continued Holzer.

In DC, voters must wear a mask or face covering to vote. Registered voters don’t need to present an ID, but are encouraged to have one handy just in case.

“It was one thing that I felt like I had to…It was on my concuss and that I had to get it done,” said another early voter, Saher Rizvi.

Voters in DC are casting their vote for not only the presidential election but for at-large members of the council and at-large members of the State Board of Education.

“I think this is a time to really stand up for what you are believing in,” continued Rizvi. “What your beliefs are. Whichever way it is. You know having a voice is so incredibly important.

Voters will also decide on a ballot initiative called Initiative 81 which would decriminalize certain psychedelic plants and fungi like magic mushrooms.

Curbside voting is available for seniors along with people who have a disability.

To find out where you can vote in DC, click here. Polling places are open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.For other information, click here.