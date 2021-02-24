Early morning blaze engulfs DC home, damaging adjacent homes; 3 displaced

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Firefighters battled a massive fire at a large house in northwest DC early Wednesday morning. The blaze nearly took neighboring houses with it.

The house was destroyed and three are displaced, officials say, and a firefighter was hospitalized for a minor medical condition.

DC Firefighters responded to the fire at a three-story home under renovation on the 2600 block of 31st Street shortly before 1 a.m., officials say. The fire spread to both neighboring houses, which suffered minor to moderate damage, officials say.

2 Alarm Fire 2600 block 31st St NW. A large structure fully engulfed in fire upon arrival. Adjacent homes severely threatened. Using an exterior attack with large diameter water streams. pic.twitter.com/LcFdUp3KMo — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 24, 2021

The position of the house made battling the fire “very difficult” as the home sat in a cul-de-sac with a steep hill behind it. The fire was knocked down by 3 a.m.

Officials say the displaced residents are being assisted by DC Homeland Security, the Red Cross and the Mayor’s Office of Community Relations.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.