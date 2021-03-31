Dupont Underground reaches new lease agreement with the city

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Dupont Underground, the former Streetcar System turned art organization, has reached a lease agreement with the District over a year after the original lease agreement ended.

The new agreement ensures Dupont Underground will be running for the next eight and a half years. With the agreement, there will be $500,000 in capital improvements made to the space.

The Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Clemmons, said “If you haven’t been to Dupont Underground, you’re missing seriously the coolest place in D.C. There’s no other place like it. There’s art, graffiti art, murals. It’s a piece of D.C. history that almost never gets seen.”

On Friday, the space will open a new exhibit that is a collaboration with the Portuguese Embassy.