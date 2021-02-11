Dunkin feeds Metro employees, Capitol Police officers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Wednesday and Thursday, Dunkin served thousands of heart-shaped donuts and hot coffee to Metro employees and Capitol Police officers to share appreciation and Valentine’s Day love.

“The franchisees that we work with are all local parts of our community,” said marketing manager Colleen Krygiel. “They’re all local business owners that work and serve in our community and they know that all the frontline workers keep our community running.”

The donation benefitted more than 200 Metro employees in Maryland and Washington, D.C. Dunkin served 10,000 donuts and five boxes of hot coffee to Capitol Police officers.

