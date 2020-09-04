Dunbar Strong: P.E. teacher starts the school year right

The activities keep the students in shape, and Clark hopes they’ll keep them out of harm's way.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A D.C. physical education teacher continues to be a role model for his students despite the school year starting online this week.

Dunbar High School’s Alex Clark says his teachers inspired him to become a teacher himself. “I don’t treat them like their students. I treat them like human beings and a lot of us still remain very close and our relationships remain strong even after they graduate,” he said.

Clark hosted a fitness event, called Dunbar Strong, to kick off the school year Friday afternoon. Two local trainers led the students in yoga and HIIT exercises. The activities keep the students in shape, and Clark hopes they’ll keep them alive. Dunbar High School has lost two students to gun violence in the last month.

The effort is part of Clark’s organization, called Prime Ability, which leads fitness events for kids and their families. “Prime Ability is really just a program that’s going to help give them something to do, keep them off the streets; allow them to have a positive and safe space where they can really just be kids,” Clark said.

He’s also collected over 55 bikes for his PE curriculum this fall. Born and raised in Hartford, Connecticut, Clark says biking was his main source of transportation when he was a kid. “There’s not a lot of opportunities, especially in low-income areas and even in the Black community, where we’re able to gain access to quality health options. Quality fitness options.”

Clark is in need of bike lights. He’s still accepting bikes.