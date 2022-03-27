WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s been over a month since Russia invaded Ukraine. Several lives were lost, homes were destroyed, families were separated.

On Sunday more than a hundred people stood in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. to be a voice for those in with Ukraine, and they’re asking the government to step up and do more.

“Stop cheering for Ukraine and start standing with Ukraine,” said Yaro Hetman, an organizer for the Stand with Ukraine rally.

Hetman is one of many supporters asking the U.S. Government to step in and do more to help put an end to the Russian invasion.

“Help Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend its skies and defend the children, women, and cities being bombed on an hourly basis. Help to defend the air,” he said. “We need help to finish the job when it comes to the Russian economy. The only way it will stop is if the Russian war machine can no longer finance itself,” he continued.

Supporters stood holding signs, and Ukrainian flags as they listened to several speakers. They even played a video from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleading for support from the world.

“Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine to support the freedom to support life. Come to your squares, your streets, make yourselves visible and heard. Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Ukraine matters” said President Zelenskyy,

Other speakers made remarks including Maryland leaders Luis Borunda, Krill Reznik, Ambassador of Ukraine Oksana Markarova, and more.

Hetman says he talks to his family in Ukraine often, one of them is on the frontline. He’s concerned for all of them.

“My interaction daily is how are you and the answer I’m hoping to get as I’m alive,” he said.

He’s encouraging everyone to stand with Ukraine.

“If we are not silent if we go and appeal to our government if we write President Biden and our Congress members and ask them to take action now. Not a month from now, but right now, that will end the possibility of silence falling all over Ukraine,” he said.