Dozens gather at Lafayette Square to hold vigil in George Floyd’s honor

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Tuesday marked one year since George Floyd’s death. Dozens gathered at Lafayette Square in front of the White House to hold a candlelit vigil in his honor.

The crowd stood behind a small memorial of flowers and photos of people who have died at the hands of police. Together, they talked about their experiences, took time for meditation and called for change in the future.

That call is echoed by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser as she spoke on the significance of the day.

“George Floyd’s life will be honored when Congress moves on the Justice in Policing Act, so we all are very focused, and we should all be focused on moving forward and making sure there’s real action,” she said.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is currently going through negotiations in Congress. President Biden originally had today’s date as a deadline for the bill to reach his desk.