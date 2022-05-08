WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In Washington D.C affordable housing is still an ongoing issue for residents. On Saturday an organization looking to tackle just that held a rally with dozens of people in attendance.

According to several advocacy organizations, there’s not enough affordable housing for low-income families in Washington D.C.

“We have immigrant families. We have a single head of household. We have veterans there. We have people with disabilities that need a place to live single head households,” said Juanita Haynes McKenzie, a member of the coalition for non-profit housing and economic development.

She’s also a part of her building’s tenant association.

“A right to a decent safe, affordable housing that you can afford, a decent place to live for a better way of life is a necessity is a human right. I am a native Washingtonian, I’m here, and I am not going anywhere,” said McKenzie

That’s the message dozens of D.C. residents want to send to leaders.

“The thought that when the building goes up for sale that you could end up homeless, you could end up outdoors. That is frightening,” said McKenzie. “I lost my job and the fear that I could lose my home instilled in me to commit myself to work with my community.”

Several D.C. leaders were in attendance including the mayor.

“The greatest anxiety in our city is affordability. People want to know as fantastic as our city is, that they would be able to afford to live here. That their parents can afford to live here, that their children coming home from college can afford to live here. So this year we put up $500 million,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The investment is a part of her 2023 fiscal year budget but it still needs the council’s approval.

Mckenzie said she’s going to keep using her voice.

“Not to have affordable housing for some, not to have affordable housing for a few, not to have affordable housing for special people, but to have affordable housing for all,” she said.