Downtown Holiday Market opens for 2021 season

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Downtown Holiday Market is open for the 2021 season. The market will be open every day from noon until 8 p.m. and will only be closed on Thanksgiving and Dec. 6.

The market can be found on the closed street next to the National Gallery of Art. This is the second year the market has been in this location, and the 17th year it has been open in the community.

There are over 70 vendors selling goods at the market this year. Currently, 60 are set up at the market, and there will be a change over on December 6 while the market is closed.

Mike Berman, the President of Diverse Markets Management said, “There’s some great stuff here. Stuff you won’t find anywhere else. Before you get here, you can go online to our website, downtownholidaymarket.com, and pre-shop what you think you’re going to want to come and see.”

In addition to the vendors and food, there is live entertainment twice a day during the week, and three times a day on the weekend.

The market will be open until Dec. 23.