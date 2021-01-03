Downtown DC streets to close ahead of January rallies

D.C. police released a map of downtown street closures ahead of expected protests in D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump. (Courtesy D.C. police)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Large demonstrations in the nation’s capital are scheduled for this upcoming week and the city has already announced restrictions for drivers in the area.

January 5 through the 7, drivers can expect to see blocked off roads and parking restrictions in and around the White House and Capital Building.

Most of these planned demonstrations are expected to take place on January 6 when Congress is scheduled to certify the election results, confirming Joe Biden as the president of the United States.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that a “Big rally” would take place, but a specific location has not been disclosed.

The BIG Protest Rally in Washington, D.C., will take place at 11.00 A.M. on January 6th. Locational details to follow. StopTheSteal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

Hotels in the area have already announced plans to close their doors in anticipation of the event.

The last pro-trump rally in DC was December 12 which resulted in four people stabbed, 33 arrests, two police officers injured and far-right groups burning signs belonging to churches.