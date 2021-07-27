DoD releases report to help mitigate helicopter noise

The goal is to decrease helicopter noise over residents in D.C. and Northern Virginia.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Department of Defense (DoD) released a report to help mitigate helicopter noise over D.C. and Northern Virginia neighborhoods.

The document comes at the request of Rep. Don Beyer’s amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes noise mitigation recommendations for government helicopters.

The DoD provided four commitments they will take to help mitigate the noise, stating in the report that: