DoD releases report to help mitigate helicopter noise

The goal is to decrease helicopter noise over residents in D.C. and Northern Virginia.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Department of Defense (DoD) released a report to help mitigate helicopter noise over D.C. and Northern Virginia neighborhoods.

The document comes at the request of Rep. Don Beyer’s amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes noise mitigation recommendations for government helicopters.

The DoD provided four commitments they will take to help mitigate the noise, stating in the report that:

  1. DoD will engage in discussions with FAA on the possibility of increasing altitudes of helicopter routes;
  2. DoD will continue working with the MWAA and FAA on receiving, tracking, and analyzing helicopter noise complaints to identify potential trends;
  3. DoD will work with FAA to obtain flight track data trends that will provide insight into overall compliance with local flight procedures and helicopter routes;
  4. DoD will work with Army Aviation Brigade to make sure “fly friendly’ procedures are being reinforced.

