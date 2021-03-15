Documentary to be produced about the founder of the first African American YMCA

Anthony Bowen was born into slavery in 1809 in Prince George’s County. He purchased his freedom in 1830 for $425 and moved to D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Anthony Bowen was born into slavery in 1809 in Prince George’s County. He purchased his freedom in 1830 for $425 and moved to D.C., where he became an educator, civil rights activist, conductor on the Underground Railroad, and the founder of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church.

Bowen also founded the first African American YMCA, and President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington Angie Reese-Hawkins says the organization has been doing “everything it can” to keep his legacy alive. Thanks to the DC Documentary Partnership Grant, the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington (known as the YMCA Anthony Bowen) will be producing a short documentary about Bowen’s life.

Reese-Hawkins says few people know about Bowen and the opportunities he created for African Americans in the D.C. area. “There’s no way I could be where I am today had he not blazed that trail,” she said. “We all relate to it in one way or another; his story in terms of the fact that we know that he blazed a trail for many people of color to be able to have an opportunity, not only to work at the Y, but to be leaders of the Y movement across the country.”

Bowen died at 62-years-old. Reese-Hawkins says Bowen was the first Black patent clerk at the U.S. Patent Office and is also believed to have been D.C.’s first African American councilmember. According to a press release, “the film will be available through cultural institutions, neighborhood partners, schools and area Y’s.”