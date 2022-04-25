WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A DMV-based non-profit called The Distant Relatives Project is changing lives in the homeless community in Washington D.C. through their “Feeding our relatives” initiative.

“It’s what got me on my feet, it’s what got me out of homelessness at that,” said Brandon Campbell.

By giving out food, clothes, toiletries, health and grooming services and so much more the non-profit The Distant Relatives Project is making a difference.

Campbell experienced homelessness for years, but one day he stopped by the non-profit’s monthly event and his life changed.

“I was on the street and I wound up coming here. I got a 3-piece suit and a tie and even though it was like 75 degrees I had a job interview and I went to the job interview aced it, got the job,” he said.

The organization started as just a small group of people that attended the same church and decided they wanted to give back. Founder, William Asiedu says once he got older he decided to do it on a larger scale.

“So I like to consider this my life’s work. There isn’t no external motivation for me, this just brings me satisfaction this is what I was called to do,” said Asiedu.

Campbell says he looks forward to coming out every month.

“Regular days we just sit in the park doing nothing, so it gives us an active. We got music, we got food you know it’s like a cookout,” he said.

They service more than 200 people in D.C. every month.

“We try to provide that family-like feel. I personally feel like, in order to help someone, you have to develop a system of trust, and us being out here on a monthly basis like I literally know these people on a first-name basis. It gives me the opportunity to connect with them to officially lead them on a path to self-sustainability,” said Asiedu.

Feeding the relatives is only one of their many initiatives, they also focus on healthcare services in underserved communities. On an international level, they provide access to clean water, school renovation, school supplies, clothes, and food in countries such as Ghana, Jamaica, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.



Since the organization started in 2018 they’ve grown to nearly 50 volunteers. Many of them show up every single month for their Feed DC program because they say it’s motivating to make a difference.

“We’ve been trying to get dc back on their feet and we don’t have a lot of resources out here so if we can be one, most definitely,” said volunteer Gisselle Escobar.

If you’re interested in getting involved or making a donation to the nonprofit, visit their website www.distant-relatives.org