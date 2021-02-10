DMV leaders requesting federal vaccine assistance

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan joined together to request help with the supply and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for essential federal workers in the nation’s Capital Region.

In a letter to the leaders of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the leaders laid out three specific requests:

A dedicated allocation of vaccine and associated supplies to support the vaccination of essential federal workers, contractors, and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) employees within the National Capital Region;

A federally supported and operated vaccination site for all essential federal workers, contractors, and WMATA employees within the National Capital Region; and

Coordinated messaging to employees regarding vaccination efforts for the federal workforce.

“The District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia are focused on vaccinating our residents according to the framework recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the three leaders said in their letter. “We welcome the opportunity to support the Administration’s efforts to ensure the continuity of operations for the United States federal government.”

To read the full letter, click here.