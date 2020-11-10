DMV Black Restaurant Week is underway

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The third annual DMV Black Restaurant Week runs from November 8, 2020 until November 15, 2020.

The week works to bring people together for education on the Black restaurant community, and also help our small businesses to grow and prosper.

Along with restaurant week deals, DMVbrw is also offering an online class for restaurant owners that will help them to grow their business and thrive despite COVID-19. Dr. Erinn Tucker, Co-founder of DMVbrw, said, “Wherever you are in the country, this is you getting the hands on great talent that the DMV services and has. This is what we do.”

Due to COVID-19, DMVbrw is 98% online. You can find a full list of participating restaurants here.

Chef Furard Tate, another Co-founder of DMVbrw, said, “We cannot just wait for the restaurant owner to figure it out. We can’t just wait for the government to bail us out. We, as a community, have to collaborate with each other to help restaurants of all colors open and operate safely in this time.”