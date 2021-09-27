District’s ticket amnesty program extended

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In just a few days the District’s amnesty program program was expected to expire, but Mayor Muriel Bowser announced it will be extended through the end of the year.

Drivers will still have to pay the original amount of the ticket, but the amnesty program waives all late penalties. Minor moving violations, parking tickets, and photo enforcement tickets are all eligible for amnesty. Mayor Bowser says over 32-thousand drivers have taken advantage of the program since june.

“People have had to make difficult decisions during the pandemic, and this program is providing a crucial lifeline to help their families move past this ticket problem that they had,” said Mayor Bowser:

The program applies to any tickets issued before the end of 2021. Once the program is over, all penalties will be added back on to tickets.