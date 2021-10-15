District’s all-girl school celebrates International Day of the Girl

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Excel Academy, the District of Columbia Public School System’s all-girl school, celebrated the International Day of the Girl on Friday, Oct. 15.

The celebration was held in the gymnasium and students performed dances of all styles for those attending. Joining the school administrators in the crowd was D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt and Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The Mayor spoke to the students and encouraged them to continue working hard and look toward their teachers and school leaders for inspiration as they think about the impact they can make on their community and the world.

She said, “Part of what you are doing here is not just learning the ABCs and academics that are so important, but you are also learning to be leaders and to be citizens.”

Mayor Bowser left the girls with a challenge to look around their neighborhoods and communities and try to think of a solution to things that could use improvement. She also encouraged the students to visit the various museums across the city to continue their learning outside of the classroom.