District working to close vaccination gap

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Health reports 62,219 vaccines have been administered to residents thus far, with 10,975 vaccinations becoming available this week. Still, District officials said the city needs more.

On top of the need for more vaccinations, the District is also fighting to close the gap between the number of people vaccinated within each ward. Right now, District data shows more people in the Northwest are vaccinated than people in the Southeast. Specifically, wards five, seven and eight are among the highest priority for vaccination appointments.

Residents in the priority wards who are also in the groups currently being vaccinated will be able to make appointments on Thursday, while the rest of the appointments will open to other ward residents on Friday.

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, D.C. Health Director, said, “We’re seeing more interest now amongst those communities, and we will continue to see more interest in the vaccines amongst those communities. That’s why I’m constantly reminding people that we are in week eight of the implementation of the program now. Let’s not give up on communities of color being interested in the vaccines.”

The D.C. Council has been hearing from residents and government officials regarding the vaccination program in the District over the past week.

Ward Two Councilmember Brooke Pinto said, “Not everyone consumes news the same way, and it’s really important that we are creative in reaching people where they are, and that’s more important now than ever before with the importance of sharing information about the vaccines.”

Officials are also warning about a scam going around the District regarding the private sale of vaccines. The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone who receives any messages or calls about this type of scam to call them at 202-727-4159.