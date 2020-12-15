District Snow Team deploying Tuesday evening

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District Snow Team will deploy on Tuesday evening and night ahead of the season’s first potential winter storm.

The snow team will begin working at 7 p.m. to pre-treat the National Highway System. This includes I-295, I-395, and several major streets within the District. These streets include Georgia Avenue, NW, Pennsylvania Avenue, SE and SW, South Dakota Avenue, NE, Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Alabama Avenue, SE and M Street, SW. These areas will be treated with a brine/beet juice mixture that is carried with tanker trucks. At 10 p.m., 138 heavy plows and 81 light plows will apply sale to highways, streets, bridges, ramps, and other elevated structures. The Snow Team uses a pet-friendly deicer on District pedestrian bridges.

The District Snow Team is encouraging residents and commercial property owners to apply their own abrasives that will reduce the possibility of icing and prevent slips and falls. The Snow Team will handle pre-treatment and snow removal at municipal buildings, first responder locations, hypothermia centers, homeless shelters, COVID-19 testing sites, and DC Public Schools.

The District Snow Team is lead by the Department of Public Works, with support from the Department of Transportation, Department of General Services, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, and several others.

Snowfall is expected beginning Wednesday morning. At the time of this article, the National Weather Service has the District on a rain/snow line, with a possible trace of snow accumulation.

Residents and commuters can sign up for AlertDC to be caught up on the latest from city officials. If you see someone outside who is in need of shelter or a welfare check during freezing temperatures, call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or call 311.