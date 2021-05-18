District of Columbia Council to begin redistricting talks

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Council’s Subcommittee on Redistricting is holding a roundtable on Monday, May 24, at 1 p.m.

At this roundtable, members of the public will be able to give their input on redistricting District wards ahead of the Council officially beginning the redistricting process. This process happens every ten years after the Census Bureau releases data on the local population.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the Census behind schedule, the data that the Council needs to make the correct decisions will not arrive until September 2021, whereas it typically arrives in April.

District law gives the Council 90 days after receiving the data to reapportion the eight wards so that each ward has approximately the same population.

With local elections coming in 2022, Council needs to make decisions on what ward boundaries will be used for the election cycle. The reapportion of the wards also happens to the Advisory Neighborhood Commissions.

Any ward that has become more heavily populated in the past ten years can expect to have some boundary changes.

Councilmember Elissa Silverman, who serves as the subcommittee’s Chairperson, said, “If your area does move to a different ward, then you’re going to be represented by a different board member, and there might be a competitive race in that ward, so you definitely want to pay attention.”

