District of Columbia Congresswoman reintroduces anti-discrimination bill

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton reintroduced a bill before Congress that could impact the jury selection process in the District.

The aim of the bill is to create a more fair system for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Congresswoman Norton chose to introduce the bill during Pride month and hopes the bill will pass and keep jurors from being dismissed because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The bill specifies that sex includes both sexual orientation and gender identity. Under D.C.’s non-discrimination law, sex is a protected class.

The Representative said she has not had any reports of jurors being discriminated against because they identified as LGBTQ.

Congresswoman Norton said, “I’m introducing this bill proactively to keep this from being an issue, and it’s important to me because it is an issue you could hide. You could simply think someone is LGBTQ and keep them off of a jury.”