WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Various coffee shops in the District of Columbia are giving away free cups of coffee on Mondays for the next couple of weeks. The “Free Cup of Joe” initiative is happening in partnership with the city.

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development said the program will not only give people a pick-me-up at the start of the week but also reconnect people with their local small businesses, as more and more people head back to the office.

Pre-pandemic, 75 percent of office spaces were being used. The District was at around 30 percent in March and is now back at around 40 percent. Some local shops are already seeing the impact of more people back in the office.

Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio explained, “The last few weeks, they have seen an uptick in business, and it has actually allowed them to hire more people. So, it’s important that as people come back to the office, we support our small, local businesses.”

The free cups of coffee will be served on Mondays from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The program will run through May 2, 2022. For a full list of participating coffee shops, click here.