Developer: D.C. needs more affordable housing

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — For decades, the Neighborhood Development Company has been revitalizing D.C.’s neighborhoods by constructing affordable housing units.

As the District’s low-income communities recover from the pandemic, NDC founder Adrian Washington says constructing more affordable housing units will serve a growing waitlist of people in need. Pandemic aside, though, Washington says there isn’t enough low-income housing to go around.

Once tenants move in, NDC isn’t just a landlord. If a tenant can’t make rent, Washington says the NDC works with them. They also help them access healthcare and connect them with social services. Washington says the federal government is doing its part, too, by providing income support and stimulus checks.

“The key is that we all have to work together,” he said. “We have to do everything we can to keep them healthy and safe – both our residents and the people who work in our communities. We have to keep new options and we’ve got to build more housing so the people who need it can have it.”