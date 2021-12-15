Detectives investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police Department Detectives are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened on Tuesday in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

Around 7 p.m., a driver was traveling south in the area listed above. At the same time, a pedestrian crossed the street from east to west, outside of where the crosswalk was marked. The driver struck the pedestrian then stopped and waited at the scene.

DC Fire and EMS responded where the victim, Barry Taylor, 47, of Oxon Hill Md. was transported to a local hospital. Taylor succumbed to injuries despite lifesaving efforts.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.