Demonstrators, counter-protesters gather in DC

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) – The weekend before electors are set to cast their vote for president, demonstrations and counter-protesters converged on the nation’s capital.

Upset with the election results, thousands of Trump supporters rallied in protest at multiple locations including the Washington monument, Department of Justice and Supreme Court.

“We just wanted to come and show our support because everything that happened has never happened before,” Trump supporter Tim Levine said. “And it’s not right.”

Meanwhile, other demonstrators gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza, criticizing the Republican’s response to Joe Biden’s election

“As we see, they are not reconciled to that loss,” Spokesperson of RefuseFascism.org Sunsara Taylor said. “They’re actually gaining ground with their fascist threats against public officials and their idea that no election is legitimate unless they win. This is a fascist assault on the election process itself.”

Opposing ideas clashed throughout the day as Metropolitan Police blocked off streets between groups of counter-protestors and members of the far-right “Proud Boys.”

As of Saturday afternoon, MPD is already reporting multiple arrests and at least one person has been charged with assault.