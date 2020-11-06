Demonstrations continue as America awaits election results

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Demonstrations continue in the Nation’s Capital as the country waits for election results to be finalized.

People have been marching through the streets at all hours of the day, every day since November 3, and have demonstrations planned to continue through the weekend.

On Friday, November 6, groups are planning to meet at McPherson Square at noon to continue celebrating democracy and ensure that every vote is counted. The group plans to march from McPherson Square to the White House after a celebration.

On Saturday, November 7, the group will meet at McPherson Square again at 11 a.m. You can find more on the plans here.