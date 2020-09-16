Deadline quickly approaches for 2020 Census

You can respond to the 2020 census online, over the phone, or by mail

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — We are just weeks away from the end of the 2020 census and the Washington D.C. response rate is lower than the national self-response rate.

The self-response rate in Washington D.C. is 62 percent, while the national self-response rate sits at 64 percent.

The census is working to get residents across the country to respond as they faced many challenges. The date was pushed up a month sooner than previously announced by the US Census Bureau.

The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and other services use to support our community.

“For things like emergency services and school lunch programs, all of those things are based on the 2020 census,” said Virginia Hyer, Chief of the Public Relations Branch, U.S. Census Bureau.

The deadline for the 2020 census is September 30th. You can respond to the 2020 census online, over the phone, or by mail. Virginia and Maryland’s self-response rate is 70 percent. West Virginia’s self-response rate is 56 percent.

