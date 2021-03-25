DC’s Director of Health encourages COVID-19 testing, even as it decreases

Members with the Washington, D.C. Dept. of Health, administer COVID-19 tests on F Street, Aug. 14, 2020, in Washington. This location tests approximately 450-500 people a week and has been open since June 1st. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said COVID-19 rates are “headed in the right direction” during her situational update Thursday. Over 190,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to D.C. as of March 19, and another 27,140 are expected this week. 16.4% of the population is partially or fully vaccinated.

While over 177,000 people have pre-registered for the vaccine and are waiting for their appointments, the Director of DC’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Christopher Rodriguez said Thursday that the District has seen a “steady decline” in COVID-19 testing.

Director of the District of Columbia Department of Health Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt says it’s still important to test, pointing to an increase in positive cases over the last two weeks. Nesbitt said many of them had traveled.

Nesbitt encourages travelers to test before and after their trip. “Until we have that place where we have a huge proportion of our population that is vaccinated, we will continue to recommend testing as a way for us to quickly identify new cases, contact the new cases, and quarantine and isolation when necessary,” she said.

Tomorrow is the last day of coronavirus testing at Nationals Park, as the team prepares for the season.