DC’s Attorney General says his office will protect voters from unauthorized poll monitoring and voter intimidation

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC’s Attorney General says his office will do whatever it takes to protect residents from unauthorized poll monitoring and voter intimidation.

Attorney General, Karl Racine, released a statement following an interview with President Donald Trump suggesting his office will send law enforcement officials to conduct polling monitoring.

In a news release, Racine said President Trump said in an interview dated August. 20 saying, “we’re going to have everything. We’re going to have sheriffs and law enforcement and we’re going to have, hopefully, U.S. attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody, and attorney generals, but it’s very hard.”

“We’re seeing continued attempts by the Trump Administration to intentionally and unlawfully undermine the American people’s trust in a free and fair election process,” said Racine in a statement. “It is unlawful to threaten, intimidate, or coerce District residents who choose to vote by mail or in-person. Now more than ever, we urge District residents to be vigilant and report any type of unauthorized poll monitoring or voter intimidation to the Office of the Attorney General.”

To find more on how to understand authorized and unauthorized poll monitoring activities, click here.