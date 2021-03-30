DCPS to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on April 19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Monday, DC Public Schools notified the public of four positive COVID-19 cases at four schools; a day after Chancellor Lewis Ferebee released new health guidelines that loosen restrictions, starting April 19.

Starting Term 4 (April 19 – June 24), students and staff will have to maintain a distance of 3 feet from each other, not 6 feet, so “schools can accommodate for more in-person learning.” Student cohort sizes are currently capped at 11, but in Term 4 they’ll be unlimited and “determined by the classroom square footage.” Ferebee says that could be as many as 24 students.

Spring sports may practice and compete, and band, choir, and theater can resume rehearsals indoors or outdoors with 10-foot distance.

The quarantine period will also decrease from 14 days to 10 days for those who test positive with COVID-19 or are exposed to the virus.

In a letter to parents and staff, Ferebee said the changes are in response to DC Health’s “revised set of COVID-19 guidelines for schools, in alignment with updated school operations guidelines” from the CDC.

Face coverings, frequent cleaning, and regular asymptomatic testing will still be required.