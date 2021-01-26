DCPS teachers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

“It resembles a sense of normalcy, but it also is another layer of protection for us as we start our reopening for students and staff."

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Last week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that any District of Columbia Public Schools teachers and staff who are currently or will be reporting to school in-person are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Teachers and staff began getting their first doses of the vaccine on Monday with the process continuing throughout the week. 480 staff members lined up to receive their vaccine on Tuesday at Dunbar High School.

“I think this is an awesome thing we’re able to do. We’re about to start going back into the buildings on February 1 and doing in-person classrooms and care classrooms for the students, so I think it’s a really good thing we’re able to get the vaccination so we make sure we’re trying to be as safe as possible,” Patrice Arrington, director of college and career services at Woodrow Wilson High School, said as she waited in line. “So yes, I’m excited, I wasn’t excited for this line, but yes I’m excited.”

One by one, each staff member walked through the doors to receive their vaccine.

“I think it’s a big step for us now. They’re thinking about our school employees, and I’m hopeful. I’m optimistic about our future and I’m grateful for the partnership with D.C. Health and Children’s National Hospital that made tonight and the days ahead possible,” said Dr. Lewis Ferebee, DCPS chancellor.

It brings a sigh of relief to many teachers and staff who will return to school as soon as next week.

“It’s certainly one step to getting back into the classroom that I’m glad and willing to take,” said Berrik Simmons, a math teacher at McKinley Tech High School.

More than 3,800 DCPS staff will receive their first dose this week.