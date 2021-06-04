DCPS students receive U.S. Navy scholarships

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Three D.C. Public School (DCPS) students, from Columbia Heights Educational Campus (CHED), received prestigious U.S. Navy scholarships.

The students, Meryem Yucel-Lazo, Tania Hernandez and Cristian Martinez are all first-generation Americans and will be the first in their families to attend college. The students received nearly seven figures overall in scholarship funding.

According to a press release, the students received:

Meryem Yucel-Lazo, a Peruvian-American, has received a $300,000 scholarship to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. She is the first graduate of Columbia Heights Education Campus to attend the Academy.

Tania Hernandez, a Salvadoran-American, has received a $35,000 scholarship to attend the Naval Academy Prep School for one year. The scholarship will increase to $300,000 if she attends the Naval Academy the following year. Tania is the second Columbia Heights student to attend Naval Academy Prep.

Cristian Martinez, a Salvadoran-American, has received a $180,000 Naval Preparatory Program Scholarship. She is the first student from Columbia Heights to receive the NPP Scholarship and will attend Southern A&M University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The students were presented the scholarships at an award ceremony on Friday.

Luke Wright, retired U.S. Marine Corps Major and current ROTC program director at Columbia Heights, encourages all students who are interested in going to college and serving their country to consider ROTC.

“Any young man or young woman that is looking for an opportunity to invest in themselves, get a college degree, and serve their country, please look into the Navy ROTC, Marine ROTC or any one of the other ROTC programs,” said Wright.

In addition to the CHED students, Norwin West Jr., a senior at Colgan High School in Manassas, Va. received a $180,000 Navy ROTC scholarship to attend Yale University.