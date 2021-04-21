DCPS proposes renaming Woodrow Wilson HS to August Wilson HS

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee announced a proposal to rename Woodrow Wilson High School to August Wilson High School after much anticipation from community members.

August Wilson is the Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright who chronicled the African-American experience in the 20th Century. He’s well-known for “Fences” and “Piano Lesson.” His work is part of the DCPS high school curriculum, allowing our scholars to explore the timeless themes represented in his words and characters.

The proposal must be voted on by D.C. Council. It follows a public engagement process that brought in over 2,000 nomination submissions and feedback from over 6,000 people through a public input survey that was put out in the fall of 2020.

Survey results indicated August Wilson High School as the overall preferred name and the most popular among almost all respondent subgroups, including students, alumni, families, and community members.

“I am proud of the school community for their advocacy at this pivotal moment in the District’s history,” said Chancellor Ferebee. “At DCPS, where a majority of our school leaders and students, and nearly half of our teachers identify as Black, we are committed to fulfilling the efforts of social activism and ensuring that the names we call our schools reflect our values and commitment to diversity.”

The name change could go into effect at the start of the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, should D.C. Council introduce and approve the legislation.