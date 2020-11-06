DCPS cites lack of teachers as the reason behind halting reopen

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Public Schools is explaining the reason behind halting the reopening planned for November 9.

According to Chancellor Lewis Ferebee and Mayor Muriel Bowser, everything to bring children back for in-person learning with the #ReopenStrong plan was in place, except for the teachers.

As DCPS works to find a solution to the problem, D.C. Councilmembers continue walk throughs of school buildings to ensure safety and readiness.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “We expect once we have our workforce in place, to bring students back. Students need to be back in schools with their teachers, hopefully, but if we’re not able to do that then we will have some version of in person or in school building learning happening.”

According to the mayor, DCPS will let parents who were previously offered spots for in person learning know when they have enough personnel to supervise classroom learning. Right now, there is no specific timeline for that.