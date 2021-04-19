DCPS announces first-ever Family Advocacy and Leadership Summit

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Public Schools is holding its first-ever Family Advocacy and Leadership Summit on Saturday, May 1. The summit comes as children and the school system prepare to go back to full-time, in-person school.
The past year of virtual learning has given many parents an opportunity to become more involved, and DCPS does not want to lose that once normal operations return.
Taylor Stanley, Family Engagement Specialist with the school system, said, “This is an opportunity to keep that momentum and allow families to get ready for what the next school year might bring and sharpen those skills and everything they’ve learned on their own in the past year.”
The summit is all online from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and parents can choose to log on at any time. To sign up, click here.
The schedule is below:
- 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Welcome: Hear from DCPS Family Engagement and listen to a panel of DCPS families about their experience as advocates and leaders.
- 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Families and Teachers as Partners: Advocating for your Child in the Classroom: Families will learn and walk away with strategies to build a relationship with their child’s teacher and to support positive and proactive communication and interactions that support overall student success in both a virtual and in-person setting.
- 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. Building Together: School Level Advocacy: Families will learn about pathways to leadership within their school community and how to work effectively with other families to build a supportive school community in service of overall student success.
- 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. Beloved Community: District Level Advocacy and Engagement: Families will learn about various pathways in and outside of DCPS to become active in the education advocacy and connect with families across differences to find common goals and solutions that are fair and equitable.