DCPS announces first-ever Family Advocacy and Leadership Summit

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Public Schools is holding its first-ever Family Advocacy and Leadership Summit on Saturday, May 1. The summit comes as children and the school system prepare to go back to full-time, in-person school.

The past year of virtual learning has given many parents an opportunity to become more involved, and DCPS does not want to lose that once normal operations return.

Taylor Stanley, Family Engagement Specialist with the school system, said, “This is an opportunity to keep that momentum and allow families to get ready for what the next school year might bring and sharpen those skills and everything they’ve learned on their own in the past year.”

The summit is all online from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and parents can choose to log on at any time. To sign up, click here.

The schedule is below: