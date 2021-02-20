DC Vigil held for homeless woman who died during freezing temperatures

Washington, Md. (WDVM)– Residents walked through the ice winds of Washington DC ward seven to the underpass of I-295 and Pennsylvania Ave. SE for a vigil at 4:30pm.

The vigil was for a homeless woman named Angela Hill who was homeless for ten years and living underneath I-295 bridge.

She was found death on 2/19 by Washington Police due to the cold weather.

“The lady under the bridge has been here for years and everybody in this community has know her and not only this community,” said vigil attendee Elizabeth Travers. ” Everyone knew her. She was a sweet and loving person.”

Police and community members came to mourn the loss of a community member that touched people’s lives with her spirit.