DC updates list of “high-risk” states; Mayor Bowser holds news conference

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak and the District’s response, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington, D.C. has updated its list of high-risk states. The states on the list have a seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases that is ten or more per 100,000 people.

Anyone traveling to Washington, D.C. from the states on the list will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks from the time they arrive to the District. This does not include people traveling for essential work. While in quarantine, you’re expected to watch for COVID-19 symptoms. If any develop, call your doctor before going to get tested.

Delaware, Hawaii, and South Dakota were added to the updated list. Montana and Mexico were removed. The following list is considered accurate until Monday, September 7. DC Health will share a new list on that date based on the latest data received.

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday. The most recent data from DC Health includes 49 new positive COVID-19 cases. 13,639 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the District since the pandemic started. No new deaths were reported Sunday, keeping the death toll at 604.

