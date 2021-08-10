DC to require government employees to be fully vaccinated

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced all government workers are now required to get vaccinated.

Bowser says that all government employees will have until Sunday, September 19th to be fully vaccinated or they will have to be tested weekly for COVID-19.

This new requirement applies to all employees, contractors, interns and grantees. Public school teachers and staff members are included.

“We have been very steadfast and successful in crushing this virus in the district, and now we’re going to do the same with a delta variant,” said DC Mayor, Muriel Bowser. “The way to do it however is to get everybody vaccinated.”

Full vaccination will also be a requirement for all new hires appointed to job openings posted on or after August 14th.

There will be medical or religious exemptions, but those people will still have to be tested weekly. Bowser said failure to comply will lead to ‘adverse employment actions.’

About 36,700 people are employed by D.C. government. 54 percent of D.C. employees reported that they are fully vaccinated.