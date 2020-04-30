DC to fund construction of new hospitals, urgent care centers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced city-funded expansion of health care options across the city on Thursday.

The District will help fund the construction of a new $450 million, 225-bed, Level I trauma and academic teaching hospital operated by Adventist HealthCare on Howard University’s campus and a new $306 million, 136-bed hospital at St. Elizabeth’s East.

Mayor Bowser says there are significant disparities in health and access to health care across the city, with a high concentration of the city’s hospitals in Northwest. City leaders says the COVID-19 crisis has put a spotlight on disadvantages certain communities face. Bowser hopes new hospitals and urgent care centers will help to fill in the gaps.

“Generations of racism and discrimination have put thousands of black Washingtonians at a major health disadvantage. These two hospitals are going to transform our healthcare system by promoting equity in care, access and outcomes,” said Mayor Bowser at a press conference Thursday.

The new hospital at St. Elizabeth’s East will add much-needed options in Wards 7 and 8, where Bowser says residents have the lowest life expectancy in the city.