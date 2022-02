WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 16-year-old boy is being charged in connection with bomb threats made toward several Washington, D.C. schools on Wednesday, police confirm.

Metropolitan Police officers say the Southeast D.C. teen was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. The police department has confirmed with WDVM that the teen was responsible for some, but not all of the threats made.

D.C. Police and federal agents are still investigating the threats.