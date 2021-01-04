DC swears in new Police Chief

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – DC Mayor Muriel bowser held a ceremony Saturday, swearing in the new Chief of DC Metropolitan Police.

31-year-old Robert J. Contee III was sworn in to replace Peter Newsham as acting chief.

Contee is a district native and a 31-year veteran of the MPD, becoming a police cadet in 1989.

Contee was formerly the Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau, as well as a patrol officer, lieutenant, and commander.

When he was named as the new chief, Contee said he wants to set a standard of excellence for policing, focusing on reducing violent crime and repeat offenders.

