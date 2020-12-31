DC State Board of Education pushes for outdoor learning

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In a letter written last week to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the D.C. State Board of Education (DCSBOE) asked for $4 million to be made available to accommodate outdoor learning for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

In the letter addressed to Mayor Bowser, the board asserted money has been spent to accommodate the commercial sector but not public schools.

This morning, a supermajority of the State Board endorsed a letter on outdoor learning, urging the Mayor to make funds available for schools wishing to offer outdoor learning options.



“Why are you putting so much attention on bars and restaurants and, you know, making sure that people can go back safely there and not to schools?,” said Emily Gasoi, DCSBOE ward one representative.

A DCPS parent, Charles Boston, is concerned with how the school system has handled the situation.

“Dr. Fauci, in August, said schools need to be outdoors as much as possible, for classes, recess, and lunch and that’s been completely ignored,” stated Boston.

Outdoor learning is not a new concept, in fact, it was utilized over 100 years ago, according to the New York Times.

“When we had an epidemic, the influenza epidemic, outdoor learning was used as a way to combat it even then,” expressed Gasoi.

The board believes taking classes outside is a way to make learning more enriching and appealing to students.

“Being inside watching a screen is just not working for them on any level, for learning, for social/emotional needs,” said Gasoi.

In addition, many students haven’t had physical education courses or breaks allowing them to move around, causing them to sit at a screen for hours at a time.

“No one has a way to release or reset, they don’t have a break,” expressed Boston.

When I asked Emily Gasoi from the state board if this is a feasible option, she thinks it’s possible, but needs to be backed by funds and organization.

“It’s a matter of connecting the dots at this point. We are in one of the most resource-rich cities in the world,” stated Gasoi.

Board members believe the best time to implement outdoor learning was when the weather was warmer, but they are looking forward to it still being a potential option in the spring and summer.