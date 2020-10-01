DC starts installing ballot drop-off boxes

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As registered voters in Washington, D.C. start to receive their absentee ballot in the mail, the Board of Elections is working to install ballot drop boxes across the District.

Voters can drop of their completed ballot starting October 5. There are several drop off locations in each ward, but voters can choose any location to drop their ballot. You do not have to drop your ballot off the ward you live in.

The DC Board of Elections will close the drop boxes at 8 p.m. on election night, but you are encouraged to drop your ballot off as early as possible.

Click here for more information about voting in the District.

