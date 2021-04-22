DC Spirit of Service Awards celebrate community heroes

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser’s Volunteerism and Partnership office held their inaugural DC Spirit of Service Awards to honor those who consistently put the community first.

The Spirit of Service Awards ceremony specifically highlights leading residents, change-makers and community-based organizations who represent D.C. values through service, volunteerism, and civic engagement.

Eight honorees were selected from over 200 nominations for the 7 award categories ranging from philanthropists, emergency responders, students, and critical service organizations.

Mayor Bowser says she is proud of this initiative to celebrate those who “do good” especially in these unparalleled times.

Bowser said, “These residents, community-based organizations, and multi-sector partners demonstrated what’s possible when we work together to donate our talent, time, and resources to support our city. They embody our D.C. values and we’re proud to celebrate the work and legacy of these hometown heroes.”