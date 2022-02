WASHINGTON (WDVM) — For the third day in a row, DC schools have received more bomb threats on Thursday even after a 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with bomb threats made to schools on Wednesday.

Schools that have received threats are :

H.D. Woodson High School

McKinley Tech High School

IDEA Public Charter School

Cesar Chavez Public Charter School

This is all according to the DC Police Twitter page.

This is a developing story so stick with WDVM 25 for the latest details.