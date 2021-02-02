DC returns to in-person instruction, teachers worry

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 15,000 D.C. Public Schools students and all of its faculty members headed back to the classroom on Tuesday. Coolidge High School and Watkins Elementary School remained closed, however, after they failed to meet an independent arbitrator’s safety guidelines.

Chancellor Lewis Ferebee made the decision after the so-called Reopen Community Corps spent two months gathering feedback from elementary and secondary learning preference surveys.

Families with students in Pre-K through the fifth grade were almost evenly split between their preferences. Meanwhile, over 50 percent of the respondents in sixth to 12th grade preferred to stay online.

A DCPS third grade teaching assistant, who we’ll refer to as Jane Doe, is strongly against the decision to return to school. She even wishes her vaccine had gone to someone who didn’t have a choice but to work in person.

“I think [my colleagues are] feeling pretty frustrated and disrespected. Not by the school admin but by the DCPS administration and Lewis Ferebee.”

DCPS says over half of families in Wards 5, 6, 7, and 8 preferred a virtual-only option. According to DC Health Matters, Black/African American residents are the majority in all three wards. Over half of families in Wards 3, 4, and 6 preferred in-person learning. Wards 3 and 6 are home to a white majority.

Doe says about 10 percent of her students opted to return to in-person learning. “If there is anything that has impacted my students’ well-being and, therefore, ability to learn, it’s the trauma that has ravaged their communities more so than school being online,” Doe said. “I had two students last year who lost a parent to Covid. I had a student who himself had Covid.”

Along with its back to school announcement, DCPS released a video that includes a sneak peek into the school system’s new normal. “We want to do everything we can to maximize their learning, whether in person or virtually,” said Tanisha Montgomery, director of strategy and logistics at Peabody and Watkins Elementary Schools.

But Doe thinks teachers will struggle to teach at their best when they’re juggling a virtual curriculum with a classroom of kids. “The quality of virtual instruction is going to be really affected by the fact that teachers are also dealing with in-person classroom management and having to enforce social distancing in children whose instincts go against it.”