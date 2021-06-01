DC resumes parking enforcement and offers amnesty program for outstanding tickets

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As of June 1, Washington, D.C. will once again issue parking, photo enforcement and minor moving violation fines.

The Department of Public Works Interim Director Christine Davis said, “Now that the city is returning to normal and we’ve seen an uptick in traffic and parking in commercial and residential areas, it’s time for us to resume enforcing in those areas to ensure that there’s ample parking.”

June 1 also marks the beginning of a four-month amnesty program that will waive penalties, giving drivers the opportunity to pay the original ticket amount on outstanding fines. The department recommends drivers pay any outstanding tickets or make arrangements to pay the face value.

July marks another deadline when the city will resume booting vehicles with two or more outstanding tickets that are more than 60 days old and all D.C. driver’s licenses and ID cards that expired during the pandemic grace period must be renewed.

While penalties will be waived as a part of the amnesty program, eligible drivers will still need to pay tow and storage fees. For more information click here.