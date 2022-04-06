WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two restaurants across the street from Nationals Park had the rug pulled out from under them as the District Department of Transportation told them to pick up their outdoor dining area ahead of opening day.
DDOT claimed a public safety issue and said it had to be cleaned up before every game day.
One of the two restaurants, Walter’s Sports Bar, took to Twitter about this incident.
This morning we spent a few hours making the streetery look great for opening day. Just got a visit from DDOT telling us our streetery needs to be removed. Absolutely crushing @missionnavyyard and us 48 hours before opening day. @falcicchio@charlesallen@trayonwhite@dcmoncWalter’s Sports Bar’s Twitter