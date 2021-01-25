DC restaurant week starts

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – D.C. Restaurant week starts Monday, serving up delicious meals and giving people something to celebrate.

Restaurant week starts shortly after the district began allowing indoor dining again at 25% capacity.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington decided to take a different approach to the event, with restaurant week lasting two weeks, until February 7th.

The program was also created for any phase of reopening with specially priced meals for dine-in, carry-out, and winterized outdoor dining options.

