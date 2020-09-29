DC residents weigh in on proposed electricity rate increase

The Office of the People’s Council reports residents’ bills would increase by at least $96 per year.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Potomac Electric Power Company, or Pepco, may increase its electricity rates in the District this spring.

In May 2019, Pepco requested a $162 million rate increase. The DC Public Service Commission rejected the plan, and the utility company countered with a $135.9 million increase “for the years 2020 to 2022.” The Office of the People’s Council reports residents’ bills would increase by at least $96 per year. Pepco estimates customers would pay an additional $4.36 a month.

Pepco says the increase would pay for upgrades that “reduce the number and length of power outages.”

Over 100 people signed up to testify at the commission’s virtual hearing on Tuesday. Many were against the proposal for two reasons: the extra strain it would put on customers facing pandemic-related economic challenges, and the environmental effects it could negatively cause.

Washington, D.C. is pushing to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2032 — one of the most ambitious targets in the country.

